Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 375,192 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 375,192 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,143 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 214,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares during the period.

BCEI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BCEI opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $307.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.77. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $79.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 21.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

