Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 274,689 Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,689 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CETV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 1,275.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,086,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 4,716,758 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $11,180,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $8,553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,551,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 1,175,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central European Media Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CETV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of CETV opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 39.37%.

Central European Media Enterprises Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.