Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 174,381 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174,381 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Cytokinetics worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 597.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,651 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,472,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,429,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 319,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $932.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.