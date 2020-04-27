Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,818 Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. Surgery Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $503.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $517.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

