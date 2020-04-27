Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,483 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of AdvanSix worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 902,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 402,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ASIX opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $264.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, Director Sharon Spurlin bought 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $148,944.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,666 shares in the company, valued at $476,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Marberry bought 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $494,328.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,652.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

