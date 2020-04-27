Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,014,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $12.96 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

