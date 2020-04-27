Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,162 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Banco Macro worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMA shares. ValuEngine cut Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $14.51 on Monday. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $971.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

