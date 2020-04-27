Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,631 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Lydall worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lydall by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:LDL opened at $8.69 on Monday. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.