Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $804.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

