Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,239,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after buying an additional 261,829 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,686 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,020,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 595,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RCKT opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $956.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.