Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,133 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,075,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,195,000 after acquiring an additional 258,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $41,224,000.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHNG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

