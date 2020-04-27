Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of PC Connection worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXN stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNXN. BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

