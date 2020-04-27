Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,296 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arlington Asset Investment were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of AI stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Arlington Asset Investment Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.