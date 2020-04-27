Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of First Financial worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Insiders acquired a total of 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

