Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,799,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $14,911,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $702.84 million, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

