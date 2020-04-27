Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $5,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 44,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.