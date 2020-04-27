Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of State Auto Financial worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. State Auto Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

