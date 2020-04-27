Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 13,972 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Cortexyme worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 572,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 313,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 125,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at $5,813,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,778,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 50,336 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTX opened at $44.79 on Monday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -14.88.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

