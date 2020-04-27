Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,430 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Falcon Minerals worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 669.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $179.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLMN. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

