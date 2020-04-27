Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 100,464 Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 257.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,464 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Amalgamated Bank worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

AMAL opened at $10.27 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

