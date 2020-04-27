Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $89.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.