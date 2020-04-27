North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,204,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $130.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average of $136.73. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $152.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5967 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

