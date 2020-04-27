North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 850 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

PYPL stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

