North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 400 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $175.98 on Monday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.24. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

