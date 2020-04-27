North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,975 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after buying an additional 13,616,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after buying an additional 2,646,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after buying an additional 2,275,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,197,000 after buying an additional 2,274,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $26.27 on Monday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

