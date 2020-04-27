North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 23,207 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 23,207 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

FCX opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

