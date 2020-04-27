North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 120 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $643.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.41. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $665.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.96.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

