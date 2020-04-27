North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,067 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after buying an additional 1,714,468 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

BK opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

