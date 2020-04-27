North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 9,000 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.92. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

