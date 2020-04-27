North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases New Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,341,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,331 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,390,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 216,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,210,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $80.00 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

