North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $339,675,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

ALXN opened at $108.12 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

