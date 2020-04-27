North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of Tellurian worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $3,642,072.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,931,612.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Tellurian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

