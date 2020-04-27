North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $96.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

