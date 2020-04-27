North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.10% of Monroe Capital worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other news, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Steele bought 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $34,809.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,129.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Monroe Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.73%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

