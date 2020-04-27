North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $88,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,053,000 after buying an additional 234,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,785,000 after buying an additional 144,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after buying an additional 1,492,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock opened at $125.01 on Monday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

