North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $82,000 Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $117.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

