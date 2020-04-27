North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $69,000 Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.22.

NYSE SHW opened at $506.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.41 and its 200-day moving average is $549.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

