North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $30,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in eBay were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in eBay by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 120,975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in eBay by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.46.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

