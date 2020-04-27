North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $145,000 Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 67.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $3,948,310,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,244 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.02. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.