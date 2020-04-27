North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $135,000 Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.