North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $116,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $237.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6018 per share. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

