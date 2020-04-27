North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ryder System by 84.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in Ryder System by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 155,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.92. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In other Ryder System news, insider John J. Diez bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

