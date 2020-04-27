North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Shares of 4,000 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,665 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,172,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.01.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $366.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

