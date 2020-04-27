North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 500 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PPL were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3,562.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

