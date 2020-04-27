North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 407.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 66.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $47.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

