North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 280 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after buying an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after buying an additional 633,022 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,544,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,627,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

