North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $368,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $96.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

