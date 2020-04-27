North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,300 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

