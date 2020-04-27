North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after acquiring an additional 210,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,007,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

