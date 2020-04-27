North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $22,903,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,190.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

